LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,903 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,525,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,971,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

