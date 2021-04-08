LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 23,293 SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.59% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of HAIL opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

