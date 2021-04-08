LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.28% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

