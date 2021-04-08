LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.