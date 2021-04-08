LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,453 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ONEO stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27.

