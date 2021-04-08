LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter.

MILN opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

