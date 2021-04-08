LPL Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 244,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter.

IQI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

