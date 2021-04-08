LPL Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.38% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

BSMN opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

