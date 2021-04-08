LPL Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari stock opened at $208.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.64.
RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.60.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
