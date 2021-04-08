LPL Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $208.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.64.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.60.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

