LPL Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

