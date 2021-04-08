LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.17% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

