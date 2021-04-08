LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.54% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNMC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

