LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

