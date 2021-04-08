LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

SITE opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

