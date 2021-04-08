LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,657 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

