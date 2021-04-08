LPL Financial LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

WAT opened at $296.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $304.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.95 and a 200 day moving average of $247.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

