LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,866 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of PSR opened at $95.86 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.