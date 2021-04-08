LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,333 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 157,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after buying an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

