LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,824 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -673.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

