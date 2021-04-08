LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,194 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

