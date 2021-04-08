LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.