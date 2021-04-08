LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,790 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $7,383,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 922.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 965,043 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

