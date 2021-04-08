LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $622,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

