LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $22.00.

