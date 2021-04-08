LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.