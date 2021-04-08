LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $161.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.61.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

