LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $64.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

