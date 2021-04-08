LPL Financial LLC Sells 41,271 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,329 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 41,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of InMode worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in InMode by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $10,231,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

INMD opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

