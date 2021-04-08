LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

