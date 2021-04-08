LPL Financial LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,782,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,692,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,949,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.