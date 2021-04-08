LTO Network Price Tops $0.84 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $234.79 million and $27.68 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00630803 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030322 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,023 coins and its circulating supply is 280,246,746 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

