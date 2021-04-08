Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce sales of $435.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.80 million and the lowest is $432.90 million. Lumentum posted sales of $402.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $15,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.