LunchMoney Market Cap Achieves $884,034.36 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 243.4% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $884,034.36 and approximately $91,101.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00634147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030303 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,608,440 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

