Lux Health Tech Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,436 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,751% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000.

LUXA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,376. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

