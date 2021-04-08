Lympo (LYM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.36 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Lympo has a total market cap of $47.55 million and $4.36 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

