Lympo (LYM) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $47.16 million and $2.19 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.69 or 0.00625619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00082410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

