MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.09 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.