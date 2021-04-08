MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

