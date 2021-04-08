MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $7.82 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $1.82 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $7.82 or 0.00013419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00264524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00787917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,809.19 or 0.99237984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00708023 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

