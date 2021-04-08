Maker (MKR) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Maker has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $100.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,193.66 or 0.03793360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00635607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00083742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030194 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

