ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.