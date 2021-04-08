MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 16% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $120.69 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.53 or 0.00630093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 281,217,812 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

