MANTRA DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.25 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $127.75 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00056890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.00640252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030539 BTC.

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 282,211,564 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

