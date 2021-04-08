MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.20 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $64.73 million and approximately $970,303.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

