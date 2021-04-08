MAPS Price Reaches $1.28 (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $80.04 million and $1.19 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 509.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

