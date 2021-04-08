Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,357 shares.The stock last traded at $34.07 and had previously closed at $32.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.
About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)
There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.