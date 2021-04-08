Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,357 shares.The stock last traded at $34.07 and had previously closed at $32.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

