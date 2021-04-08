Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 13,740 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $476,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,911.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 210,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

