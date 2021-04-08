MarketPeak Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00639124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083958 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.