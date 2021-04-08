Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.25

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Marlin has a total market cap of $183.08 million and $34.81 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

