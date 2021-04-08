Maro Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Maro has a total market cap of $253.79 million and approximately $35,165.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627987 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 935,156,400 coins and its circulating supply is 478,131,244 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

